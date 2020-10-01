Task force seizes $30,000 of heroin in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Southwest Narcotics Task Force helped to arrest a Dickinson man wanted by the US Marshals Service on a federal arrest warrant.

Agents worked with Belfield Police and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Joshua Newlin, 40, of Dickinson.

Investigators say they found a large amount of drugs they believe is heroin with a street value of about $30,000. They also reported numerous weapons in the home.

Marcie Jensen, 41, of Belfield was also arrested.

Both are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

