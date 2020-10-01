September COVID deaths nearly match rest of the pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coronavirus-related deaths in September accounted for about 43% of deaths since the pandemic started.

From March to August, 147 people died with COVID-19. 109 people died in September. That’s about four deaths per day, up from one death per day in the previous months.

New cases per day also jumped to 341 last month, up from 65 from prior months. A total of 22,218 have been infected since the pandemic began. 46% of those came in September.

While testing has increased significantly since the early days of the pandemic, so has the state’s 14-day rolling average. The lowest rolling rate came on September 1 at 4.73%. At the time, that was the highest rate since late April. Throughout the rest of the month, the state continued to reach new highs, ending at just less than 7% on September 30.

