Advertisement

September COVID deaths nearly match rest of the pandemic

COVID-19 in North Dakota
COVID-19 in North Dakota(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coronavirus-related deaths in September accounted for about 43% of deaths since the pandemic started.

From March to August, 147 people died with COVID-19. 109 people died in September. That’s about four deaths per day, up from one death per day in the previous months.

New cases per day also jumped to 341 last month, up from 65 from prior months. A total of 22,218 have been infected since the pandemic began. 46% of those came in September.

While testing has increased significantly since the early days of the pandemic, so has the state’s 14-day rolling average. The lowest rolling rate came on September 1 at 4.73%. At the time, that was the highest rate since late April. Throughout the rest of the month, the state continued to reach new highs, ending at just less than 7% on September 30.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“No mask, no ride”: Uber introduces stricter mask regulations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Boland
For two years, Uber driver Kristie Butler has hopped in her car, started it up, and hit the road to get people in the Bismarck-Mandan area where they need to go.

News

Minot firefighters to receive warm welcome upon return from Oregon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A group of firefighters from Minot will be returning to the Magic City Thursday evening from battling fires in Oregon, and the public is invited to cheer them on as they arrive in town.

News

NDDOT: time to move hay bales away from highways

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is instructing residents that hay bales must be removed from alongside North Dakota highways by Sunday, Nov. 1.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Man pleads guilty to having nude photos of children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 202 days for having nude photographs of minors.

News

Oasis Petroleum files for bankruptcy as the oil industry continues to struggle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Oasis Petroleum Incorporated, and the company’s eight entities, are filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

News

Task force seizes $30,000 of heroin in Stark County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
The Southwest Narcotics Task Force helped to arrest a Dickinson man wanted by the US Marshals Service on a federal arrest warrant.

News

Thursday: 6.4% daily rate; 6,080 tests, 373 positive, 9 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 6.4% Thursday. Of the 6,080 tests conducted, 373 were positive. There were 9 new deaths.