MINOT, N.D. - The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs announced Alex Miklos as their new head coach for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

Miklos takes over for Corey Thompson, who led Souris Valley in the franchise’s first three seasons in the Expedition League.

Miklos is an assistant coach working with hitters and outfielders at South Dakota State.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.