Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of female otter Holly

MINOT, N.D. – Some sad news coming from the Roosevelt Park Zoo Wednesday, as the zoo announced the passing of one of its beloved critters.

The zoo said Holly the Otter died on Labor Day.

Holly, a North American River Otter, was nine years old.

The zoo has yet to confirm the animal’s cause of death and is working with the state veterinarian to test its blood and tissue.

The zoo is also making considerations for its male otter, six-year-old Loki, and are keeping him company.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.