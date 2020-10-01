Advertisement

Roosevelt Park Zoo announces death of female otter Holly

Holly the Otter
Holly the Otter(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Some sad news coming from the Roosevelt Park Zoo Wednesday, as the zoo announced the passing of one of its beloved critters.

The zoo said Holly the Otter died on Labor Day.

Holly, a North American River Otter, was nine years old.

The zoo has yet to confirm the animal’s cause of death and is working with the state veterinarian to test its blood and tissue.

The zoo is also making considerations for its male otter, six-year-old Loki, and are keeping him company.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

An abnormal debate leaves students, teachers searching for answers

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Night Report at Ten

VOD Recording

With no 2020 Norsk Høstfest, organizers look to next year

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Sabre Dogs tab Alex Miklos as team’s next head coach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs announced Alex Miklos as their new head coach for the 2021 season on Wednesday.

News

An abnormal debate leaves students, teachers searching for answers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Political analysts are saying Tuesday night’s debate is not what presidential debates are supposed to look like.

Latest News

News

Harvest moon, blue moon will both occur in October

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Olson
One might just call this a "once in a Blue Moon” event.

VOD Recording

People aged 60+ have 24% of COVID cases, but 92% of deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

From New York City to Mott, ND: The story of South Forty Beef

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Harvest moon, blue moon will both occur in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
First @ Four

News

Man pleads guilty to assault, kidnapping charge dropped

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 29-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty to assault and drug charges Wednesday after a Burleigh County judge dismissed his kidnapping charge.

News

Hunting excursions see increase in out-of-state interest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
North Dakota Game and Fish leaders say they’ve seen the number of non-resident waterfowl licenses double from last year.