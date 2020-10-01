Overnight fire damages home in Crown Butte

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A home near the Crown Butte dam in east Morton County is severely damaged after an overnight fire destroyed the roof.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the Sheriff’s Office and Mandan Rural Fire responded to the call on Crown Butte Drive around midnight.

Firefighters were on scene until 4:00 a.m. battling the blaze.

Five hours later, Mandan Rural Fire got called back to the scene for smoke coming from the house.

Kirchmeier says the fire marshall is investigating the scene this afternoon for a cause

