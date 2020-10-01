Advertisement

Oasis Petroleum files for bankruptcy as the oil industry continues to struggle

oil
oil(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Oasis Petroleum Incorporated, and the company’s eight entities, are filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The filing is coming to fruition amidst a struggling oil and gas industry which led the company to lay off many employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had entered into a 30-day grace period to defer interest payments that were due on September 15, but have now decided to voluntarily enter bankruptcy.

In a press release, the company said the Chapter 11 process will help the company “financially restructure” and “reduce its total indebtedness by $1.8 billion.”

