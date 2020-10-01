Minot firefighters to receive warm welcome upon return from Oregon

MINOT, N.D. – A group of firefighters from Minot will be returning to the Magic City Thursday evening from battling fires in Oregon, and the public is invited to cheer them on as they arrive in town.

They are part of a larger group of firefighters from cities across North Dakota returning Thursday.

According to the city of Minot, the firefighters will be arriving between 7:30-8 p.m.

Those who wish to welcome them home are encouraged to line S. Broadway, so long as you park along frontage roads and stay out of the way of traffic.

The general area of the homecoming includes S Broadway / Highway 83 S, the Minot city limits up to 20th Avenue S. & from 20th Avenue SW to 10th Street SW.

If the schedule changes city leaders will send out updated information.

Your News Leader will have coverage of their welcome home on the Night Report on KMOT.

