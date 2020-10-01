Man pleads guilty to having nude photos of children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded guilty on Thursday and was sentenced to 202 days for having nude photographs of minors.

Fifty-four-year-old Timothy Bargmann pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of certain materials prohibited.

Bismarck Police say Bargmann was a member of two separate chat rooms on Facebook for engaging in child sexual exploitation material.

Detectives say they found numerous nude photos of children between 12 and 16 on his cellphone.

Bargmann was sentenced 202 days with credit to 202 days served.

