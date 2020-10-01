Man pleads guilty to assault, kidnapping charge dropped

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty to assault and drug charges Wednesday after a Burleigh County judge dismissed his kidnapping charge.

Bismarck Police say David Pryde got in an argument with two victims, and threatened them with a knife, forcing them to drive to Kimball Bottoms.

Officers located the vehicle via cell phone ping. They say Pryde had a knife and other drug paraphernalia.

Pryde pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 66 days served.

