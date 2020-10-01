Large fire at landfill in north Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A massive fire broke out at DB Waste in north Bismarck around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The thick smoke prompted Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department to close 34th Street Northwest to keep the public safe.

The cause of the fire is unknown and fire crews are working to get the flames under control.

Stay with Your News Leader for updates on this developing situation.

