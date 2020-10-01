Advertisement

Hunting excursions see increase in out-of-state interest

Hunting excursions see increase in out-of-state interest
Hunting excursions see increase in out-of-state interest(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish leaders say they’ve seen the number of non-resident waterfowl licenses double from last year.

Black Leg Ranch is home to Rolling Plains Adventures, a guided hunting business.

Owners say North Dakota has become a prime hunting destination this season with the Canadian border being closed.

However, they’re running into obstacles with North Dakota COVID-19 numbers continuing to climb.

With clients arriving next weekend, Jeremy Doan and his guides are prepping their decoys.

“The pheasant population is way up, the number of ducks is still here, and the geese will probably begin moving in a little later,” said Nick Marsilio, a guide for Rolling Plains Adventures.

Doan’s hunting dogs have been waiting for a hunter to join them.

“The biggest concern people are having is not so much COVID, it’s self-quarantining when they get home. That’s our biggest impact, and we’re losing groups because of that,” said Doan, Founder and Owner of Rolling Plains Adventure.

Rolling Plains Adventure is taking precautions, spacing out dining areas and keeping hunters in their groups. But they say being in the outdoors is the best way to socially distance.

“You’re not around anyone, you’re out in nature enjoying God’s creation and don’t have to worry about all the other things going on in the world, and it’s a great escape coming out here and hunting and being with your buddies,” said Marsilio.

North Dakota Game and Fish say more than 6,000 non-resident waterfowl licenses have been sold for the upcoming season.

“A lot of revenue comes into North Dakota, with hunters using airlines, traveling, gas stations, licenses sales. So it really benefits the entire state of North Dakota when hunters come here,” said Doan.

Guided tours at Rolling Plains Adventures are sold out for the season, as hunters get loaded for their next big shot.

Rolling Plains Adventures will see out-of-state duck hunters coming in this weekend, followed by pheasant hunters next weekend as the non-resident season opens on Oct. 10.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man pleads guilty to assault, kidnapping charge dropped

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 29-year-old Bismarck man pleaded guilty to assault and drug charges Wednesday after a Burleigh County judge dismissed his kidnapping charge.

News

Large fire at landfill in north Bismarck

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
A fire broke out at DB Waste in north Bismarck around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

News

Bismarck School Board members look at schematic designs for new elementary school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck’s Public School Board reviewed schematic designs for their one of their new elementary buildings.

News

Progress of search for new Minot City Manager

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Applications for the Minot City Manager closed last week, allowing city leaders to begin the first steps towards filling the position.

Latest News

News

Impact of Norsk Høstfest postponement on local economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Norsk Høstfest is one of the Minot’s biggest attractions of the year, and its postponement is having a large economic impact on the Magic City.

News

People aged 60+ have 24% of COVID cases, but 92% of deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Every day since the pandemic started, Lauri Schlosser has visited her dad through the window of his care facility.

News

Drive-through fundraiser supports YWCA Minot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The YWCA in Minot is trying a new kind of fundraiser after so many were canceled for COVID-19.

News

With no 2020 Norsk Høstfest, organizers look to next year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Wednesday would have been the start of the 2020 Norsk Høstfest, but you’ll have to wait a year to get your fill of lutefisk and lefse.

News

Markets reflect confusion following debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Many who watched last night’s presidential debate might agree with pundits who say it did little to shed clarity on policy. And, many voters were left confused.

News

MHA Nation to take COVID-19 concerns to governor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Leaders with the MHA Nation said they will be taking their COVID-19 safety concerns straight to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, by filing a motion to request a statewide mask mandate.