Hunting excursions see increase in out-of-state interest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Game and Fish leaders say they’ve seen the number of non-resident waterfowl licenses double from last year.

Black Leg Ranch is home to Rolling Plains Adventures, a guided hunting business.

Owners say North Dakota has become a prime hunting destination this season with the Canadian border being closed.

However, they’re running into obstacles with North Dakota COVID-19 numbers continuing to climb.

With clients arriving next weekend, Jeremy Doan and his guides are prepping their decoys.

“The pheasant population is way up, the number of ducks is still here, and the geese will probably begin moving in a little later,” said Nick Marsilio, a guide for Rolling Plains Adventures.

Doan’s hunting dogs have been waiting for a hunter to join them.

“The biggest concern people are having is not so much COVID, it’s self-quarantining when they get home. That’s our biggest impact, and we’re losing groups because of that,” said Doan, Founder and Owner of Rolling Plains Adventure.

Rolling Plains Adventure is taking precautions, spacing out dining areas and keeping hunters in their groups. But they say being in the outdoors is the best way to socially distance.

“You’re not around anyone, you’re out in nature enjoying God’s creation and don’t have to worry about all the other things going on in the world, and it’s a great escape coming out here and hunting and being with your buddies,” said Marsilio.

North Dakota Game and Fish say more than 6,000 non-resident waterfowl licenses have been sold for the upcoming season.

“A lot of revenue comes into North Dakota, with hunters using airlines, traveling, gas stations, licenses sales. So it really benefits the entire state of North Dakota when hunters come here,” said Doan.

Guided tours at Rolling Plains Adventures are sold out for the season, as hunters get loaded for their next big shot.

Rolling Plains Adventures will see out-of-state duck hunters coming in this weekend, followed by pheasant hunters next weekend as the non-resident season opens on Oct. 10.

