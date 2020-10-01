Advertisement

High Third brings taste of history to Minot

High Third
High Third(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Travel between the U.S. and Canada may be limited right now, but there is a new place in Minot to get a taste of your favorite Northern cuisine.

High Third was a district in Minot during the 1900s.

In the year 2020, it references the city’s newest modern multilevel pub and restaurant.

“Just bringing in the vibe and the history of Minot, North Dakota,” said High Third Marketing Director Tawnya Bernsdorf.

Each level is named after a different establishment from that era.

“The first level is named after Bostow which is a gas station back in the high third days, the second floor is a Vendome Bar which was a bar in High Third and then third floor is the Dee Dee named after Dee Dee’s Grill,” said Bernsdorf.

The restaurant officially opened Thursday, but residents are already taking notice.

At Wednesday’s balloon trial guests left notes like these welcoming the new restaurant to the Magic City.

The swanky spot serves a variety of internationally inspired dishes.

“It’s an American Canadian gastro pub. So it’s a fusion restaurant. We have taken some Canadian inspired protein and American inspired food as well, and not just those. We are doing other cultures also,” said High Third General Manager James Quinn.

High Third’s doors will now be open every day but Christmas from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

