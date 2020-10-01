Harvest moon, blue moon will both occur in October

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a month that is usually known for fall and Trick or Treating, this October, celestial events will be the focus as not just one, but two full moons will occur.

One might just call this a "once in a Blue Moon” event.

The first full moon will occur on the first day of the month and is known as the Harvest Moon. It is the full moon that occurs closes to the fall equinox and commonly falls in September, but this year it is happening in October, which is a rare occurrence. This full moon will peak at 4:06 p.m. CT on Thursday.

The celestial calendar is just about 29 days from one full moon to the next, but our calendars have some months that have 30 to 31 days. When both calendars line up just perfectly, it is possible for one month to have two full moons. This is known as a “Blue Moon” and is where the expression “Once in a Blue Moon” comes from. Meaning something is uncommon, but is not rare. Blue Moon typically occur about every two and a half years.

So, our Blue Moon will not only be the Hunter’s Moon, but also the Halloween Moon as it occurs on Oct. 31, something that only happens every 18-19 years.

This spooky Full Moon with be at its fullest at 9:49 a.m. CT. The last Blue Moon to occur on Halloween was in 1944 and the next one being in 2039.

And if you are thinking the moon will be blue like the name suggests…think again. The moon will have more of a ghostly appearance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.