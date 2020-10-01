Congress negotiating a second stimulus payment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Democrats and Republicans are trying to come together once more to provide stimulus relief for Americans. House Democrats are scheduled to vote this evening on their revised $2.2 trillion package.

Congress seems to agree a second stimulus payment is necessary. But, they disagree on the amount of spending. In the meantime, Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

Stimulus discussions are back on the table.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have met to negotiate how much and where the money should be spent.

“I’m hopeful,” said Pelosi.

Democrats have stripped their original HEROES Act proposal by about $1.2 trillion. But, Republicans say it’s still too high.

“The latest bill from the speaker is no more serious than any of their political stunts going back months,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democrats will vote on the revised HEROES Act Thursday. Meanwhile, many people are left feeling the impacts of the pandemic.

“I had to leave my job. My husband left his job. So, we’re behind in bills and stuff still. We haven’t caught up. I had to leave my job that I loved and now I’m just working somewhere else,” said Bismarck resident Erin Stillday.

Stillday is one of millions of Americans whose livelihood has taken a hit. She says the first round of stimulus helped her family pay for necessities and a second would be very useful.

“It would be helpful. We’d definitely spend it on things that were needed-- that we’re behind on,” Stillday said.

The good news for Stillday and the many others struggling is both Democrats and Republicans agree another round direct payments is critical. But, they’ll have to wait until the parties reach a deal before any relief comes. Once the House votes, the bill will go to the Senate. If it passes, it will then need to be signed off on by the president.

