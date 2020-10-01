Bottineau skilled care facility responds to COVID outbreak

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The staff at a facility in Bottineau is working to maintain the spread of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

Staff at the Good Samaritan Society long term care facility in Bottineau said that as of Thursday, there are 31 active cases among residents, and 32 active cases among staff.

The facility as also seen seven COVID-related deaths.

This comes as multiple long-term facilities in the state are working to curb the spread of the virus.

Administrators at the care facility said they are taking the necessary steps and following guidelines to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While the facility was in the phase two reopening stage following state guidelines, they quickly prohibited visitors and established a COVID unit on the North side of the building.

They also divided up the asymptomatic and those who tested negative in the East and West wings of the facility.

Facility administrator Mitch Leupp said the facility is also being closely monitored by the health department through an infection control survey being done on all nursing facilities that experience an outbreak.

“We did have a infection control survey this week on Tuesday and we were deficiency free in that survey. And certainly, we’re following all the guidelines that are laid out,” said Leupp.

After receiving the first positive test results last Wednesday, staff said they immediately began taking action.

They have increased cleaning measures for the building with a deep cleaning taking place earlier this week.

They also increased testing for residents and staff to once week, and are monitoring residents three times a day.

Employees are also being screened before they start work.

Admin said they are also avoiding cross contamination for employees caring for the infected by having them avoid clean areas while working.

Leupp said staff gradually coming off of quarantine and will be returning to work within the next week as directed by the Health Department.

Administrators said they will continue to monitor residents and employees.

