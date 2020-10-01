Advertisement

Bottineau skilled care facility responds to COVID outbreak

Good Samaritan Society long term care facility
Good Samaritan Society long term care facility(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – The staff at a facility in Bottineau is working to maintain the spread of COVID-19 among residents and staff.

Staff at the Good Samaritan Society long term care facility in Bottineau said that as of Thursday, there are 31 active cases among residents, and 32 active cases among staff.

The facility as also seen seven COVID-related deaths.

This comes as multiple long-term facilities in the state are working to curb the spread of the virus.

Administrators at the care facility said they are taking the necessary steps and following guidelines to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While the facility was in the phase two reopening stage following state guidelines, they quickly prohibited visitors and established a COVID unit on the North side of the building.

They also divided up the asymptomatic and those who tested negative in the East and West wings of the facility.

Facility administrator Mitch Leupp said the facility is also being closely monitored by the health department through an infection control survey being done on all nursing facilities that experience an outbreak.

“We did have a infection control survey this week on Tuesday and we were deficiency free in that survey. And certainly, we’re following all the guidelines that are laid out,” said Leupp.

After receiving the first positive test results last Wednesday, staff said they immediately began taking action.

They have increased cleaning measures for the building with a deep cleaning taking place earlier this week.

They also increased testing for residents and staff to once week, and are monitoring residents three times a day.

Employees are also being screened before they start work.

Admin said they are also avoiding cross contamination for employees caring for the infected by having them avoid clean areas while working.

Leupp said staff gradually coming off of quarantine and will be returning to work within the next week as directed by the Health Department.

Administrators said they will continue to monitor residents and employees.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

House members could decide the election if neither candidate wins the electoral college vote

Updated: 17 minutes ago
If neither presidential candidate receives 270 electoral votes, the House would decide the outcome.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 10-1-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

VOD Recording

“No mask, no ride”: Uber introduces stricter mask regulations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

VOD Recording

Markets reflect confusion following debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

Latest News

VOD Recording

Bismarck School Board members look at schematic designs for new elementary school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Night Report at Ten

News

High Third brings taste of history to Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Travel between the U.S. and Canada may be limited right now, but there is a new place in Minot to get a taste of your favorite Northern cuisine.

News

Vet clinics experiencing an increase in furry friend visits during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Veterinary Clinics are experiencing an uptick in furry friend visits during the pandemic and vets said it’s because more people are spending time at home and are keeping a closer eye on their pets, and their pets' problems.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Congress negotiating a second stimulus payment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Democrats and Republicans are trying to come together once more to provide stimulus relief for Americans.

News

September COVID deaths nearly match rest of the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Coronavirus-related deaths in September accounted for about 43% of deaths since the pandemic started.