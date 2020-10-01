9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Seven of the 10 teams in the 9-Man and Class-A football polls are undefeated, including the number one ranked squads from Kidder County and Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association vote on high school football during the regular season.

9-Man Football Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Kidder County (17) 5-0 99 1st

2. LaMoure-L-M (3) 6-0 68 3rd

2. Cavalier (1) 6-0 68 2nd

4. Linton-HMB 2-1 33 5th

5. St. John 6-0 30 4th

Others Receiving Votes: May-Port-CG (5-0), Surrey (6-0)

Class-A Football Poll

Team Record Pts LW

1. Langdon Area-E-M (19) 6-0 103 1st

2. Lisbon (2) 5-0 75 3rd

3. Velva 5-0 70 2nd

4. Dickinson Trinity 5-1 19 NR

4. Oakes 3-1 19 4th

Others Receiving Votes: Thompson (4-1), Grafton (5-1), Killdeer (5-1), Bishop Ryan (4-2), Shiloh Christian (4-2)

