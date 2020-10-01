Advertisement

9-Man & Class-A Football Polls

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Seven of the 10 teams in the 9-Man and Class-A football polls are undefeated, including the number one ranked squads from Kidder County and Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich.

The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association vote on high school football during the regular season.

9-Man Football Poll   

Team              Record Pts LW

1. Kidder County (17) 5-0  99  1st

2. LaMoure-L-M (3)    6-0  68  3rd

2. Cavalier (1)       6-0  68  2nd

4. Linton-HMB         2-1  33  5th

5. St. John           6-0  30  4th

Others Receiving Votes: May-Port-CG (5-0), Surrey (6-0)

Class-A Football Poll    

Team                Record Pts  LW

1. Langdon Area-E-M (19) 6-0  103  1st

2. Lisbon (2)            5-0   75  3rd  

3. Velva                 5-0   70  2nd

4. Dickinson Trinity     5-1   19  NR

4. Oakes                  3-1   19  4th

Others Receiving Votes: Thompson (4-1), Grafton (5-1), Killdeer (5-1), Bishop Ryan (4-2), Shiloh Christian (4-2)

Sports Spotlight: Tyson Mattern

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
Tyson Mattern lets his play do the talking.

Sports

NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Attendance for this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only, the NDSU athletic department announced Tuesday.

Sports

Legacy Sabers Tennis

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
When fall sports announced that they were coming back at the start of the school year, we knew it wouldn’t be a normal season.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bismarck High’s impressive 41 point victory over Mandan has strengthened the Demons point total in the latest Class-AAA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but B.H.S. is still third behind Century and Sheyenne.

Game Week for Bison Football

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s something that college fans in North Dakota did not know if they were going to see, an NCAA Division One, F.C.S. football game being played this fall.

Sports

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Feller

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT
Jaxon Feller said he’s fallen in love with the grind of becoming a standout football star.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NDSU announces spring football schedule

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its league schedule for the spring 2021 season, which will begin the weekend of Feb. 20 and includes eight games in nine weeks ending April 17.

Sports

Patriots golf

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Class-A Girls Golf season has two more tournaments. The biggest two of the year, the West Region and the state championship.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Cullen Curl

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
He’s good talented to play three different sports in college, but Cullen Curl will have to choose once he graduates from St. Mary’s Central High School.