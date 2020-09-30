Advertisement

Wednesday: 8.7% daily rate; 5,340 tests, 447 positive, 7 deaths

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state. In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 447 new cases of COVID-19, along with seven more deaths in the state. In total, 246 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 8.7%* Wednesday. There are 89 currently hospitalized (-16 change) with 6.3% of ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 5,340 tests, 447 were positive. There were 7 new deaths (246 total). 3,662 active cases.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 8.4%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,340 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

636,374 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

447 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

21,846 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

8.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,662 Total Active Cases

+11 Individuals from yesterday

427 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

17,938 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

89 – Currently Hospitalized

-16 - Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (246 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 5
  • Benson County - 2
  • Bottineau County – 5
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 84
  • Cass County – 82
  • Dickey County – 2
  • Dunn County – 5
  • Eddy County - 3
  • Emmons County – 3
  • Foster County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 33
  • Grant County – 4
  • Hettinger County - 1
  • Kidder County - 3
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County – 5
  • McHenry County -1
  • McIntosh County - 6
  • McKenzie County - 8
  • McLean County - 12
  • Mercer County - 10
  • Morton County – 41
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County – 4
  • Oliver County - 2
  • Pembina County – 4
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 3
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Renville County - 1
  • Rolette County – 9
  • Sheridan County - 2
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 6
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 13
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 9
  • Ward County – 25
  • Williams County – 40

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.