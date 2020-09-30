Voters can show up to the polls instead of using their absentee ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The upcoming presidential election is shaping up to be unlike any in recent history.

Twenty-three thousand absentee ballots have been sent out in Burleigh County alone.

Following the completely mail-in primary, auditors say residents could cast more absentee ballots in the general election than ever before.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot for the primary election could check a second box on their application that would automatically send them their general election ballot. County auditors across the state are then required to fulfill those requests, but that doesn’t mean voters can’t change their minds. If a voter requested a November general election ballot back before the June primary, and they now want to vote in person, election officials say they can do that.

“Just because they’ve requested a ballot, they might actually choose to go and vote in person. And that’s why our electronic poll book is so important because once you’ve voted, the system is going to know that you’ve voted,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The Secretary of State said the information in the database will ensure no one can cast a vote twice. Early voting in Burleigh County begins on Oct. 21 at the Bismarck Event Center. Or you can still request an absentee ballot by going online to vote.nd.gov.

