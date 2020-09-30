Turtle Mountain Food Pantry seeking volunteers

BELCOURT, N.D. – Volunteer staff at the Turtle Mountain Food Pantry are looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming drive through food distribution event.

At least 15 to 20 volunteers are needed for the event which will take place on Oct. 2. from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers are being asked to arrive by 9 a.m. to the food pantry located on Main Street in Belcourt.

Anyone interested can contact director Jackie Giron at 701-871-1489. Masks and gloves will be provided and required for all volunteers.

