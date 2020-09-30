Turtle Mountain Community College receives education grant

BELCOURT, N.D. – Turtle Mountain Community College received a more than $200,000 education grant as part of the Student Services Program.

The funds will be used to help first-generation, low-income, and disabled college students that are also eligible for the federal Pell grant.

Payments of more than $200,000 will be paid to the school annually for the next five years.

Leaders at the school said the funds will go towards more resources for the students and allow them to start their own Student Support Services on campus.

“We lost the grant for five years, we realized how important it is to have it on our campus; because I’m not going to said our students were without, but it is a great opportunity for students,” said TMCC Interim President Dr. Wanda Laducer.

Laducer said the campus has also hired a new president. Your News Leader will have more information in the coming weeks.

