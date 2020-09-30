Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Community College receives education grant

Turtle Mountain Community College
Turtle Mountain Community College(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – Turtle Mountain Community College received a more than $200,000 education grant as part of the Student Services Program.

The funds will be used to help first-generation, low-income, and disabled college students that are also eligible for the federal Pell grant.

Payments of more than $200,000 will be paid to the school annually for the next five years.

Leaders at the school said the funds will go towards more resources for the students and allow them to start their own Student Support Services on campus.

“We lost the grant for five years, we realized how important it is to have it on our campus; because I’m not going to said our students were without, but it is a great opportunity for students,” said TMCC Interim President Dr. Wanda Laducer.

Laducer said the campus has also hired a new president. Your News Leader will have more information in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Results of Sept. 26 COVID-19 testing at Minot State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Five students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a testing event Saturday at Minot State University, according to MSU communications.

News

Mercer County sheriff to plead guilty to drunken driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mercer County’s sheriff will plead guilty to driving while intoxicated, according to his attorney.

News

Dewitz departing Roosevelt Park Zoo for position in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Dewitz, who took over as director of the zoo in Minot, will become CEO of the zoo at Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

News

Bismarck Cancer Center expands to meet patient demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Bismarck Cancer Center has had a 70% increase in patients over the last 13 years. Directors say they expect another 30% increase over the next 10 years.

Latest News

News

Sitting Bull College offers online student support services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Many colleges and universities offer support services like counseling and tutoring to students, but due to COVID-19, all that has had to change.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

Pandemic slims margins for tea seller

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
It takes hundreds of hours and thousands of miles for teas to get from the fields to your cup.

News

American Indians need to complete their census properly to avoid a population undercount

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.

News

Timeline, courses of Minot’s upcoming Center for Technical Education

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Center for Technical Education coming to Minot is expected to open for classes in the fall of 2022.

News

B-52 from Minot has in-flight emergency during training in England

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency during a recent training mission over England, according the U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa.