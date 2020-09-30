Timeline, courses of Minot’s upcoming Center for Technical Education

MINOT, N.D. – The Center for Technical Education coming to Minot is expected to open for classes in the fall of 2022. It will offer a batch of one and two-year degree programs through Dakota College at Bottineau to expand Minot’s workforce.

For business leaders like the Grand Hotel in Minot, they are looking forward to the influx of trained staff with the development of a technical ed center.

“We use accounting here in hotels, if you’re on the maintenance and construction side that’s always needed in the hotel field, also clerical work, front desk, there’re many different avenues. Even the whole IT department for bigger, larger, management companies,” said hotel General Manager Gabriel Mejia.

According to Dakota College at Bottineau, more than 65% of jobs use some sort of post-secondary education.

“It’s great for the city. It’s much needed. There’s not many people covering that sort of degree, especially in our state of North Dakota, so I think it’s a great foot forward for the city of Minot,” said Mejia.

Minot is the largest community in the state that doesn’t have comprehensive access to one and two year programs, according to Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley.

“It’s a missing point for us right now, and this would really allow our community to get to the next level as far as educational opportunities that are offered right here in our community,” said Dr. Shirley.

He said we could see the program open as early as spring 2022, but it’s more likely to be in the fall.

The CTE is set to offer hospitality, information technology, medical, and management courses.

The planned location will be at 120 Burdick Expressway E.

