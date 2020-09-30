Advertisement

Timeline, courses of Minot’s upcoming Center for Technical Education

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Center for Technical Education coming to Minot is expected to open for classes in the fall of 2022. It will offer a batch of one and two-year degree programs through Dakota College at Bottineau to expand Minot’s workforce.

For business leaders like the Grand Hotel in Minot, they are looking forward to the influx of trained staff with the development of a technical ed center.

“We use accounting here in hotels, if you’re on the maintenance and construction side that’s always needed in the hotel field, also clerical work, front desk, there’re many different avenues. Even the whole IT department for bigger, larger, management companies,” said hotel General Manager Gabriel Mejia.

According to Dakota College at Bottineau, more than 65% of jobs use some sort of post-secondary education.

“It’s great for the city. It’s much needed. There’s not many people covering that sort of degree, especially in our state of North Dakota, so I think it’s a great foot forward for the city of Minot,” said Mejia.

Minot is the largest community in the state that doesn’t have comprehensive access to one and two year programs, according to Minot State University President Dr. Steven Shirley.

“It’s a missing point for us right now, and this would really allow our community to get to the next level as far as educational opportunities that are offered right here in our community,” said Dr. Shirley.

He said we could see the program open as early as spring 2022, but it’s more likely to be in the fall.

The CTE is set to offer hospitality, information technology, medical, and management courses.

The planned location will be at 120 Burdick Expressway E.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic slims margins for tea seller

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
It takes hundreds of hours and thousands of miles for teas to get from the fields to your cup.

News

American Indians need to complete their census properly to avoid a population undercount

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.

News

B-52 from Minot has in-flight emergency during training in England

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency during a recent training mission over England, according the U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa.

News

Importance of Census data for Minot, as deadline approaches

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census was recently extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 in an effort to make sure that as many people are counted as possible.

Latest News

News

Health workers with close contacts are working in hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Tuesday marks another record high for people in the hospital with covid-19.

News

K-5 students in Bismarck are back to face-to-face schooling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
On Sept. 29, Bismarck Public Schools brought kindergarten through fifth grade students back to school for full time face-to-face learning.

News

Progress of GAP financing program for families Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot is expanding the eligibility for a program that assists low and moderate income families impacted by the 2011 flood.

News

Minot-area advocate speaks out after overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Minot Police said they are still in the early stages of an investigation regarding a pair of suspected fatal drug overdoses this past weekend.

News

Bismarck School Board plans for middle and high schools to return fully face-to-face learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School kindergarten students through fifth grade returned to school fully face-to-face Sept. 29.

News

The sky’s the limit for Hettinger artist as he paints superhero mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Andy Roehl has a lot on his plate.