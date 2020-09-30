Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Tyson Mattern

Tyson Mattern
Tyson Mattern(KFYR-TV)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tyson Mattern lets his play do the talking.

“He’s a man of few words but once he gets between the white lines he’s super, super aggressive and will attack whether it’s on offense or defense and you know he’s got a little ornery in him and ornery makes for good football players,” said Mike Zier, Beach head football coach.

In his junior season, Mattern earned All-Conference and Second Team All-State honors.

While running backs are known for speed, Mattern’s specialty is his power, but he credits his offensive line.

“I just like lowering my shoulder and running through them. Try at least. Our line when I’m getting wrapped up they come and push me five more yards most of the time so that helps a lot and just falling forward helps and keep moving your feet, Mattern said.

Mattern wrestles in the winter. If he had to pick a favorite, he would choose football.

“I just like the contact and it’s just more fun I guess,” Mattern said.

College football coaches are intrigued at the possibility of having Mattern on their college roster. Playing 11-man football at the next level will be an adjustment.

“11-man is a totally different game so I played it in pee wee and I don’t really remember much of it but I guess we’ll see how it works,” said Mattern. His game film has caught the attention of coaches, but his coach says it’s Tyson’s character that will earn him a roster spot.

“I talk to them about his toughness. When I talk to college coaches I don’t really get into what I think they will play at the next level and stuff because those college guys it’s a whole different world but I’ll tell them about practice habits, toughness, what kind of family they come from and Tyson checks all of those boxes. And what kind of kid he is,” Zier said.

The Beach Buccaneers host the Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter Imperials this Friday.

