Results of Sept. 26 COVID-19 testing at Minot State University

MINOT, N.D. – Five students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a testing event Saturday at Minot State University, according to MSU communications.

The positive results were out of 179 total tests administered.

According to the university’s COVID dashboard, as of Tuesday the university has 25 active cases and 179 recovered, with 192 being monitored.

The university held a testing event Tuesday and will hold the next event Friday.

You can follow the university’s COVID dashboard here: https://www.minotstateu.edu/covid/pages/dashboard.shtml

