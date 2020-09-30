Public comment periods continue for Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Keystone XL Pipeline would carry 280,000 more barrels of oil a day from Canada to Nebraska than the current pipeline it would replace. And the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding virtual hearings this week to get public input on the project.

The pipeline project just misses North Dakota, but runs through Montana and South Dakota. Army Corps leaders say they’ve heard from more than 100 residents in those two states in the last two days.

“Some with environmental concerns, some with tribal trust concerns, and water quality concerns and certainly we’ll weigh all of those in considering the decision to issue a permit,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Chief of the Omaha Regulatory Branch, Eric Laux.

Public meetings for the Dakota Access Pipeline will also take place on Oct. 15 and 16.

