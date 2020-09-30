Advertisement

North Dakota credit union leader named to national council

Jeremiah Kossen
Jeremiah Kossen(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota is making history by electing its first credit union leader to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Credit Union Advisory council in Washington, DC.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a government agency that reaches out to this advisory committee to help give them input on consumer finances.

Jeremiah Kossen from Town and Country Credit Union in Minot was selected for this position.

Kossen said he is excited to bring North Dakota to the national table.

“What I would like to do is just have a voice and maybe bring thing up that impact our members and North Dakotans that they might not realize impact us,” said Kossen.

The CEO of Credit Union Association of the Dakotas explains the honor of the position.

“It’s just a great thing for North Dakota. It’s a good thing for Jeremiah and a really good thing for Town and Country Credit Union. We represent both states, South Dakota, and North Dakota, so we are pretty pleased that we have a voice at this table,” said the CEO of Credit Union Association of the Dakotas Jeff Olson.

The council usually has three in-person meetings each year in the nation’s capital. However, due to the pandemic, Kossen will be meeting with the advisory council online. His term will be two years.

