MHA Nation to take COVID-19 concerns to governor

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leaders with the MHA Nation said they will be taking their COVID-19 safety concerns straight to Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, by filing a motion to request a statewide mask mandate.

This news comes after the North Dakota Department of Transportation chose to cancel a voter ID event on the Fort Berthold Reservation earlier this week, following a recent spike in COVID cases in the area.

In the meantime, Tribal Chairman Mark Fox said they are taking their own COVID-19 precautions.

Tribal members are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, and masks are required inside all tribal buildings.

Leaders said they are waiting to implement a reservation wide mask requirement for all public areas, and said the required interactions outside the reservations are what encouraged them to take the issue statewide.

“We have to interact so much with surrounding state, people going on and off the reservation that what occurs off the reservation has direct impact to us on Fort Berthold,” said Fox.

Chairman Fox said he and his team plan to file the motion within a week.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.