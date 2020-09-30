Advertisement

Mercer County sheriff to plead guilty to drunken driving

Dean Danzeisen
Dean Danzeisen(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mercer County’s sheriff will plead guilty to driving while intoxicated, according to his attorney.

A jury trial for Sheriff Dean Danzeisen scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. Danzeisen was cited for driving under the influence in Bismarck last January. The charge says the sheriff’s blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

Danzeisen initially pleaded not guilty and requested the case by moved to district court and heard by a jury.

His defense attorney, Christopher Redmann, says the primary reason for entering the guilty plea was that Danzeisen wanted to avoid involving other law officers in a trial, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Redmann says terms of the plea will place Danzeisen on 360 days of unsupervised probation. He also will complete a chemical dependency evaluation.

County Commission Chairman Marvin Schwehr says he wants more information about the plea and how the outcome of the case might affect the county. Schwehr says commissioners haven’t been told anything about the DUI case.

Danzeisen has been the county’s sheriff for more than 17 years.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Results of Sept. 26 COVID-19 testing at Minot State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Five students and one employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a testing event Saturday at Minot State University, according to MSU communications.

News

Turtle Mountain Community College receives education grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Turtle Mountain Community College received a more than $200,000 education grant as part of the Student Services Program.

News

Dewitz departing Roosevelt Park Zoo for position in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Dewitz, who took over as director of the zoo in Minot, will become CEO of the zoo at Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

News

Bismarck Cancer Center expands to meet patient demand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Bismarck Cancer Center has had a 70% increase in patients over the last 13 years. Directors say they expect another 30% increase over the next 10 years.

Latest News

News

Sitting Bull College offers online student support services

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Many colleges and universities offer support services like counseling and tutoring to students, but due to COVID-19, all that has had to change.

News

AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Cleveland stack up with the facts.

News

Pandemic slims margins for tea seller

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
It takes hundreds of hours and thousands of miles for teas to get from the fields to your cup.

News

American Indians need to complete their census properly to avoid a population undercount

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.

News

Timeline, courses of Minot’s upcoming Center for Technical Education

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Center for Technical Education coming to Minot is expected to open for classes in the fall of 2022.

News

B-52 from Minot has in-flight emergency during training in England

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency during a recent training mission over England, according the U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa.