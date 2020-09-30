Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck School Board members look at schematic designs for new elementary school

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck’s Public School Board reviewed schematic designs for their one of their new elementary buildings.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

News

Progress of search for new Minot City Manager

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Applications for the Minot City Manager closed last week, allowing city leaders to begin the first steps towards filling the position.

News

Impact of Norsk Høstfest postponement on local economy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Norsk Høstfest is one of the Minot’s biggest attractions of the year, and its postponement is having a large economic impact on the Magic City.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

News

People aged 60+ have 24% of COVID cases, but 92% of deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Every day since the pandemic started, Lauri Schlosser has visited her dad through the window of his care facility.

News

Drive-through fundraiser supports YWCA Minot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The YWCA in Minot is trying a new kind of fundraiser after so many were canceled for COVID-19.

News

With no 2020 Norsk Høstfest, organizers look to next year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Wednesday would have been the start of the 2020 Norsk Høstfest, but you’ll have to wait a year to get your fill of lutefisk and lefse.

News

Markets reflect confusion following debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Many who watched last night’s presidential debate might agree with pundits who say it did little to shed clarity on policy. And, many voters were left confused.