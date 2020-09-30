Advertisement

Impact of Norsk Høstfest postponement on local economy

Norsk Høstfest
Norsk Høstfest(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Norsk Høstfest is one of the Minot’s biggest attractions of the year, and its postponement is having a large economic impact on the Magic City.

VisitMinot Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock said between the North Dakota State Fair and Høstfest both not happening in 2020, the city could be seeing a loss of $90 million.

Hotels, restaurants, and retail are a few of the industries most affected.

Schoenrock said the cancellations have also caused a lull in funding for nonprofits in town.

“Nonprofits in Minot from churches to social groups to whatever, their primary fundraiser is at the Norsk Høstfest and so they have missed that too,” said Schoenrock.

Schoenrock said despite the festival being canceled, at least 46 residents of other U.S. states have come to visit the Scandinavian Heritage Park so the city is still getting a few tourists.

