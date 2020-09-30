DNR investigating dead cougar found in Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is trying to figure out how a cougar found near a Twin Cities suburb ended up there.

The DNR says they were notified the cougar was hit by a car on the interstate near Bloomington on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The body of the 115 lb male cougar is now in Grand Rapids undergoing a necropsy to determine if the animal was wild or a pet and where it came from.

The DNR says cougars come to Minnesota from time-to-time, but they’re generally found in the Western Dakotas.

