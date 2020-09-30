Dewitz departing Roosevelt Park Zoo for position in Sioux Falls

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Becky Dewitz is leaving her position as the director of the Roosevelt Park Zoo to take a position in Sioux Falls, the zoo announced Wednesday morning.

Dewitz, who took over as director of the zoo in Minot, will become CEO of the zoo at Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

In her time in Minot, Dewitz oversaw the zoo’s first capital campaign, and modernizations to the zoo’s big cat habitats, as well as additions of several new species and improvements to the Children’s Zoo.

Dewitz first joined the zoo staff in 2006 as a zoo educator.

