County by County, September 30, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – This week we look at some election news in two counties, a new sheriff’s garage for one county, and a new fall hours for farmer markets in another.

--

We’re going first to Bottineau County for some important election news. Voting for the election will be held at the armory.

On Nov. 3, the armory will be open to voting from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The armory is located at 115 6th Street W in Bottineau.

Masks and social distancing will be required in the building.

The size of the armory will allow people to better distance themselves as well.

For more information call the auditor’s office at 701-228-2225.

--

Now let’s go over to Ramsey County for more election news.

According to the county’s Facebook page, 3310 ballots have been sent out to residents in Ramsey County.

If you do not receive a ballot in the next week and would like to vote absentee call the county’s auditor’s office at 701-662-7007.

--

Now let’s go over to Burke County, where the sheriff’s office is adding to their building.

Burke County Sheriff’s office is adding a new garage for patrol cars.

They started working on the building the week of Sept. 21 and hope to have it done by November.

The new building will create room for patrol cars and will help thaw them in the winter.

It will also house the new evidence room. We will keep up with the progress and will show off the new building when it is done.

--

Lastly over to Ward County, where the Minot Farmers Market will be changing their weekly schedule.

The market is rolling out their new fall hours.

They will not be open on weekdays.

The markets will only be on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon through the end of October.

