ID tag found in Russia returned to widow of ND soldier wounded in Vietnam War

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. Army identification tag belonging to a North Dakota soldier who lost the tag when he was wounded in the Vietnam War was returned to the soldier’s widow Wednesday.

Gov. Doug Burgum presented the tag to Ruth Hepper of Bismarck, whose husband, Ronald D. Hepper, died in 2007 at age 58.

Gov. Doug Burgum presents Ron Hepper’s military ID tag to his widow. (North Dakota Office of the Governor)

The dog tags ultimately were found by an American citizen traveling in Russia. The individual purchased the tags from a street vendor in Moscow and delivered them to the American Embassy in Moscow. From there they were forwarded to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., which contacted the North Dakota Governor’s Office.

Ruth Hepper said her husband was a proud veteran who struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and was helped by a PTSD treatment pilot program at Fort Meade, S.D.

In a letter to Ruth Hepper, VA Assistant Secretary James E. Hutton stated, “VA records reflect that Mr. Hepper served with great distinction and sacrifice during the Vietnam War. The opportunity to return the tag is extremely meaningful as VA and the Department of Defense are currently honoring the heroes of Vietnam Era Veterans and their families.”

While it remains a mystery how the tag ended up in Russia, Ruth Hepper believes it may have been discovered and collected by one of the Russian soldiers who served alongside the North Vietnamese military. American military artifacts also were sought after in Russia and China during the Cold War.

Ron Hepper is buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.