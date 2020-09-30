Advertisement

Bismarck School Board members look at schematic designs for new elementary school

By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Public School Board reviewed schematic designs for their one of their new elementary buildings.

Construction on the northwest school will begin before the northeast school as the projects will be staggered.

These architect artist renditions are what school board members examined during their Monday meeting.

They show what the new school could look like, however these designs are not final.

The preliminary budget is between $14.5 and $16.5 million per school.

“We’re just basing the preliminary budget off, you know what Lee and Icon have been sharing with us as the square footages and we’re basing that off the past history from Liberty and Lincoln, when those were bid out several years ago and then just using cost escalation factors,” said Northwest Contracting incorporated project manager Brandon Sandberg.

While there are several elementary schools in the district with 28 classrooms, school board members were shown examples of a 16 classroom model and a 24 classroom model which would give them other options to expand if needed.

“We find the efficiencies of that 24 classroom building is much better than a 28,” said BPS Business and Operations Manager Darin Scherr.

Sandberg said they are going to get some site work bids in on Oct. 5 and then they should be able to start moving dirt this fall and be ready to pour concrete this winter.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

