Bismarck Cancer Center expands to meet patient demand

To make room for the patients and the treatments they'll need, the center will undergo an expansion.
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Cancer Center has had a 70% increase in patients over the last 13 years. Directors say they expect another 30% increase over the next 10 years. To make room for the patients and the treatments they’ll need, the Center will undergo an expansion.

About 50 patients walk through the doors of Bismarck Cancer Center on a typical day to receive critical, life-saving treatments.

Because of the work that goes on here, many patients get to walk out of the doors for the last time as a cancer survivor. But now, the Center is expanding to accommodate even more.

This building has been a place of hope for many.

“When you get the cancer diagnosis, you’re in total shock. You really don’t know what’s happening. And so, you need friendly faces around you, people to reassure you and give you a path forward,” said former Cancer Center Patient and Survivor Paul Stubbs.

Paul Stubbs found out he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in late 2015.

Months of research into treatment led him to Bismarck Cancer Center.

“I just immediately felt like I fit in and everybody truly and genuinely was here to help me. And that was huge. That’s what I needed at that time,” Stubbs said.

Now, Stubbs is cancer free. Directors at the Center say they want to provide the same path forward to many more people.

“We have had an increase in number of diagnosises. I think that’s not a bad thing in that it’s a lot of early detection. People are being more aware of their bodies. They’re learning that mamograms are important. Colonoscopies are important. Having PSA’s done early are important, so you can catch the cancer early,” said Executive Director Amy Gross.

In order to facilitate the increase, the Center is adding about 1,000 square feet.

The space will include a new treatment machine, which will double the amount of patients who can be treated a day.

“I have no doubts that it will maintain a superb, high level of technology. I know they won’t lose touch with the personal touch, which is so important when you’re on this journey,” Stubbs said.

Directors say the Center will be complete by the end of 2021.

To help raise funds for the project, the Center launched a capital campaign. You can find that campaign on its website, bismarckcancercenter.com.

