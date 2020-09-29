Ward County investigators searching for missing man following crash

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

According to the department, deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of 16th Street and 54th Avenue SW. The vehicle was unoccupied, and investigators determined the crash had occurred hours earlier.

Investigators identified the driver as 50-year-old Christopher J. John, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Authorities conducted a ground search, and later an air search, for John.

He’s 6′4″, 205 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said John was temporarily located in Minot for work, and his employer has not heard from him since before the crash.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts should contact the department at 701-857-6500.

