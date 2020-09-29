Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Feller

(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Jaxon Feller said he’s fallen in love with the grind of becoming a standout football star.

“This is what it takes to be a dominant athlete in high school football. All around, how to be dominant in sports: you just have to work your butt off,” said Feller, Bishop Ryan-ORCS running back/linebacker.

Feller’s coach Roger Coleman said his impact spreads to his teammates.

“I think just leading by example. They should see how hard he goes especially in the games, and hopefully that gets them amped up. He leads with a lot of great energy, and we’ve got to have other guys feeding off of that and doing their job,” said Coleman.

Feller said he’s kept in touch with college programs throughout his senior season, and is excited for what the future holds.

“I just like to keep seeing the attention, obviously, and hopefully I get a nice offer to go somewhere nice. I want to play at the next level, so I grind my butt off all summer and try to get better and better every day,” said Feller.

Feller and the Lions are playing host to the South Prairie Royals this week with a Saturday 1 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Game Week for Bison Football

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s something that college fans in North Dakota did not know if they were going to see, an NCAA Division One, F.C.S. football game being played this fall.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NDSU announces spring football schedule

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its league schedule for the spring 2021 season, which will begin the weekend of Feb. 20 and includes eight games in nine weeks ending April 17.

Sports

Patriots golf

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Class-A Girls Golf season has two more tournaments. The biggest two of the year, the West Region and the state championship.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Cullen Curl

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
He’s good talented to play three different sports in college, but Cullen Curl will have to choose once he graduates from St. Mary’s Central High School.

Sports

NDSU Bison plan for game against Central Arkansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Bison football team has transitioned from practicing to game planning for NDSU’s only contest of the fall against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.

Sports

Century Football to play first game in 22 days

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Saturday will mark the first game for the Century football team in 22 days. Last season, the Patriots played two games with only a three day gap in between.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
It will be 22 days between games for the Century football team when the Patriots play Minot on Saturday, Sept. 26, but when they kickoff, Ron Wingenbach’s team will do so as the number one ranked team in Class-AAA.

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Cooper Bohl

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Cooper Bohl said he’s happy to represent South Prairie on the field.

Sports

Legacy Tennis - WDA Champs

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s the final week of the WDA Tennis regular season and there is no drama as to who the number one seed for the playoffs will be.