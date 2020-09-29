United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Feller

MINOT, N.D. – Jaxon Feller said he’s fallen in love with the grind of becoming a standout football star.

“This is what it takes to be a dominant athlete in high school football. All around, how to be dominant in sports: you just have to work your butt off,” said Feller, Bishop Ryan-ORCS running back/linebacker.

Feller’s coach Roger Coleman said his impact spreads to his teammates.

“I think just leading by example. They should see how hard he goes especially in the games, and hopefully that gets them amped up. He leads with a lot of great energy, and we’ve got to have other guys feeding off of that and doing their job,” said Coleman.

Feller said he’s kept in touch with college programs throughout his senior season, and is excited for what the future holds.

“I just like to keep seeing the attention, obviously, and hopefully I get a nice offer to go somewhere nice. I want to play at the next level, so I grind my butt off all summer and try to get better and better every day,” said Feller.

Feller and the Lions are playing host to the South Prairie Royals this week with a Saturday 1 p.m. kickoff.

