State, county, and tribe: working together to issue photo IDs ahead of the election

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The general election is a little more than a month away, and the Department of Transportation is urging everyone to get their identification up to date to avoid issues at the polls.

But for residents in Sioux County, DOT came to them to make sure residents have the proper identification.

Leaders from the county, the state, and the tribe are all working together to issue state and tribal ID’s ahead of the general election.

A vote cannot be cast without proper identification. But it’s not easily accessible to everyone in the state.

“We’re the poorest county in North Dakota. And a lot of people here just don’t have the transportation to get up to the state to get ID’s or a driver’s license. It’s just very convenient for everybody to be here in the same building,” said Sioux County Auditor Cassie LeCompte.

Sioux County, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the North Dakota Department of Transportation are all teaming up to address those issues.

“Prior years there really hasn’t been great communication between all three entities, and it just so happens that the communication is stronger than ever,” said LeCompte.

Which is why they can offer both tribal government issued ID cards and North Dakota non-driver photo ID cards.

“We’re trying every and anything to encourage and support getting IDs and getting out to vote,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith.

Chairman Faith said he hopes Standing Rock residents utilize their IDs by requesting their mail-in ballots or planning to show up to the courthouse to vote in person on October 31st or election day. County and tribal leaders alike said ID issuing events are vital.

They said, without it, residents would need to drive more than an hour up to Bismarck in order to get their ID issued.

