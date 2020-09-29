New COVID-19 survey to track impacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new resource for helping lenders know which businesses have been impacted most by the pandemic.

Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council has launched a new online survey measuring the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses in a 10-county region.

This list of 19 questions will help the Lewis & Clark Development Group measure various impacts the pandemic has had on individual businesses and communities.

The agency plans to use the money it recently received through the federal CARES Act to help businesses in the region deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

The survey will allow the group to sort through who has been hit the hardest and what help they need.

Director Paulette Paulson says the data will be critical in developing recovery and mitigation strategies.

“We need to be able to analyze and identify all the challenges that our businesses have due to COVID, both positive and negative. And so, the survey is really a wonderful gathering tool. So the, we can look at what can we do to help our businesses,” Paulson said.

Once Lewis & Clark has gathered enough information, they’ll decide which resources should be used to help businesses in different counties.

Paulson says the help businesses receive could be anywhere from loans to technical help. She says the survey gives businesses the opportunity to get in direct contact with the group.

Paulson encourages anyone who is part of an organization that has been affected by the pandemic and lives in the 10-county region to contact Lewis and Clark to take the survey. You can find the questionnaire on the Lewis & Clark website, lcdgroup.org.

