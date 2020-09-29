Advertisement

New COVID-19 survey to track impacts

Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council
Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new resource for helping lenders know which businesses have been impacted most by the pandemic.

Lewis & Clark Regional Development Council has launched a new online survey measuring the economic impact of COVID-19 on businesses in a 10-county region.

This list of 19 questions will help the Lewis & Clark Development Group measure various impacts the pandemic has had on individual businesses and communities.

The agency plans to use the money it recently received through the federal CARES Act to help businesses in the region deal with the impacts of COVID-19.

The survey will allow the group to sort through who has been hit the hardest and what help they need.

Director Paulette Paulson says the data will be critical in developing recovery and mitigation strategies.

“We need to be able to analyze and identify all the challenges that our businesses have due to COVID, both positive and negative. And so, the survey is really a wonderful gathering tool. So the, we can look at what can we do to help our businesses,” Paulson said.

Once Lewis & Clark has gathered enough information, they’ll decide which resources should be used to help businesses in different counties.

Paulson says the help businesses receive could be anywhere from loans to technical help. She says the survey gives businesses the opportunity to get in direct contact with the group.

Paulson encourages anyone who is part of an organization that has been affected by the pandemic and lives in the 10-county region to contact Lewis and Clark to take the survey. You can find the questionnaire on the Lewis & Clark website, lcdgroup.org.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alcohol consumption high among women during pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Monica Hannan
The coronavirus pandemic is driving some Americans to drink.

News

Charges filed against man accused of fabricating text messages

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Mandan man is charged with defamation after prosecutors say he created fake text message and spread them on social media.

News

Wheel Thrown Pottery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Shelly Sayler is with Nodakian Studios, and she joins us to talk about ceramics and the making of a coffee mug.

News

Mobile Coffee Shop

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s time to get to know more of our local coffee shops on this National Coffee Day.

Latest News

News

Locally Roasted Coffee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s National Coffee Day, and we’re please to have Kari Edholm joining us from Dakota Roasters Coffee Company in Minot.

News

Sitting Bull College installs temperature taking kiosk in every building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Temperature check kiosks in every building and QR codes for contact tracing on every door is making Sitting Bull College (SBC) students feel safer on on campus.

News

Ward County investigators searching for missing man following crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

News

Minot Public Library adjusts hours amid county risk level change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Public Library announced a change to its hours of operation due to COVID-19.

News

Lewis & Clark Elementary moves to distance learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
Educators at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Williston began distance learning Monday for all students due to a significant rise in COVID-19 related circumstances impacting the school.

News

State, county, and tribe: working together to issue photo IDs ahead of the election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The general election is a little more than a month away, and the Department of Transportation is urging everyone to get their identification up to date to avoid issues at the polls.