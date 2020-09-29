Minot Public Library adjusts hours amid county risk level change

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public Library announced a change to its hours of operation due to COVID-19.

They will now be closed Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

They will be open inside on Monday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The change was triggered when Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., altered the Ward County risk level.

“When the Governor upgraded Ward County to a moderate risk level it was written into our reopening plan that we would reduce our hours not necessarily our services,” said Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson.

Anderson also said the switch helps to keep staff safe and gives them time to clean and sanitize.

The library will continue to offer curbside pickup options Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Face coverings are required to enter the library.

