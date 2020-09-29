Advertisement

Minot Mayor launches “Citizen of the Year” campaign

By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - The search is on for the first ever Minot Citizen of the Year.

Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma recently announced the competition.

Residents are asked to create a video nominating a person that should be honored.

The winner will receive the Citizen of the Year, $100 in Minot Chamber of Commerce bucks donated by Farmers Union Insurance, and $1,000 from First International Bank & Trust to donate a Minot charity of their choice.

“There’s really never been a citizen of the year what better way to showcase people who do great things, who are the magic that makes up the Magic City,” said Sipma.

The winner will be announced at the 2021 virtual State of the City event Feb. 2.

All videos should be submitted through the city of Minot website by Dec. 23.

