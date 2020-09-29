Minot Elks support Domestic Violence Crisis Center mission

MINOT,N.D. – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but one Minot business has already started doing what they can to help.

The Minot Elk Lodge donated $500 to the Minot Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

Leadership with the nonprofit said they are thankful for the gift, and said it came at a good time since donations have been down for the year due to the pandemic.

The money will be used to buy COVID-19 supplies like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes.

“Especially with cases picking up in our counties, we want to make sure that everybody that is staying here has all the personal protective gear that they need,” said, Mint DVCC Executive Director Jill McDonald.

The center is not accepting used donations at this time.

For more information on upcoming fundraisers and how to donate visit their website: https://courage4change.org/

