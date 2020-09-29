Lewis & Clark Elementary moves to distance learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Williston began distance learning Monday for all students due to a significant rise in COVID-19 related circumstances impacting the school.

The District #1 COVID-19 Response Team updated the public on Friday of the current situation in each school building and at the top of the list was Lewis and Clark.

Eighteen of the schools 44 staff members are currently isolating with the virus and 71 students are quarantining as close contacts.

With substitute teachers in high demand for all grade levels, a decision was made by the School Board Monday night to continue distance learning for the entire school until Oct. 12 when most staff can return to work.

“That would be the safest recommendation, as in reference to what our Health Department is recommending and what our nurse is recommending. This way, ninety-nine percent of our employees in school-related student quarantines will be present,” said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Thake.

In a statement posted on Facebook regarding the situation at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Principal Meridith Meyer Johnson said: “While we should not have to publicly share health information, my amazing staff has given me permission to share the fact that we have many, many staff members out sick currently and not enough staff or substitute teachers to cover the classrooms. I also want to be as transparent as possible and will share that I have just tested positive for COVID.”

The COVID-19 Response Team also announced on Friday they are in the early stages of re-evaluating the District’s Restart Plan to better determine how and when to bring students back in-person, full-time.

