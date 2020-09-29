Advertisement

Legacy Sabers Tennis

(KFYR)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When fall sports announced that they were coming back at the start of the school year, we knew it wouldn’t be a normal season. And, that includes the Legacy Sabers tennis team as they had to get use to not getting to play against the top ranked teams out East.

“The strength of play we get from the non-conference matches just makes us that much better. But, the West is very difficult as well, but to get that different experience with other teams throughout the state just helps us in the long run. But it is what is, and we are just going to try and be the best team we can be,” said Legacy boy’s head tennis coach Scott McPherson.

But, the Sabers have adapted as the post season nears this week as the Sabers are the top ranked team in the WDA and a lot of that comes thanks to the Sabers top ranked player in Senior Corby Svihovec.

“He puts a lot of time in and he enjoys it. So, when kids see that kind of fun, he is having it is just magnetic and it attracts these kids. And he is so good with all ages especially our younger athletes and he just gravitates towards people and when you have that kids get motivated by that and they want to play,” said McPherson.

The West Region tournament starts this Thursday in Minot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Beth Hoole
Attendance for this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only, the NDSU athletic department announced Tuesday.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bismarck High’s impressive 41 point victory over Mandan has strengthened the Demons point total in the latest Class-AAA football poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association but B.H.S. is still third behind Century and Sheyenne.

Sports

Game Week for Bison Football

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s something that college fans in North Dakota did not know if they were going to see, an NCAA Division One, F.C.S. football game being played this fall.

Sports

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Feller

Updated: 20 hours ago
Jaxon Feller said he’s fallen in love with the grind of becoming a standout football star.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NDSU announces spring football schedule

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its league schedule for the spring 2021 season, which will begin the weekend of Feb. 20 and includes eight games in nine weeks ending April 17.

Sports

Patriots golf

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Class-A Girls Golf season has two more tournaments. The biggest two of the year, the West Region and the state championship.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Cullen Curl

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
He’s good talented to play three different sports in college, but Cullen Curl will have to choose once he graduates from St. Mary’s Central High School.

Sports

NDSU Bison plan for game against Central Arkansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The Bison football team has transitioned from practicing to game planning for NDSU’s only contest of the fall against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.

Sports

Century Football to play first game in 22 days

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
Saturday will mark the first game for the Century football team in 22 days. Last season, the Patriots played two games with only a three day gap in between.