BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When fall sports announced that they were coming back at the start of the school year, we knew it wouldn’t be a normal season. And, that includes the Legacy Sabers tennis team as they had to get use to not getting to play against the top ranked teams out East.

“The strength of play we get from the non-conference matches just makes us that much better. But, the West is very difficult as well, but to get that different experience with other teams throughout the state just helps us in the long run. But it is what is, and we are just going to try and be the best team we can be,” said Legacy boy’s head tennis coach Scott McPherson.

But, the Sabers have adapted as the post season nears this week as the Sabers are the top ranked team in the WDA and a lot of that comes thanks to the Sabers top ranked player in Senior Corby Svihovec.

“He puts a lot of time in and he enjoys it. So, when kids see that kind of fun, he is having it is just magnetic and it attracts these kids. And he is so good with all ages especially our younger athletes and he just gravitates towards people and when you have that kids get motivated by that and they want to play,” said McPherson.

The West Region tournament starts this Thursday in Minot.

