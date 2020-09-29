K-5 students in Bismarck are back to face-to-face schooling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Sept. 29, Bismarck Public Schools brought kindergarten through fifth grade students back to school for full time face-to-face learning.

This follows a school board meeting last week where 16 parents spoke out against the hybrid schedule.

Data from the Department of Public Instruction shows nearly 66,000 students prefer face-to-face instruction, while about 35,000 prefer the hybrid learning schedule. Only about 11,000 have distance learning preferences.

“We started planning for the return to face-to-face the day the board adopted the hybrid model. It’s always been our plan to return to face-to-face. It’s always what we’ve wanted, it’s what we want for kids,” said Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher.

Superintendent Hornbacher said they’re also looking into getting middle and high school students back to face-to-face learning as well. He said he hopes that can happen by the middle or the end of October.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.