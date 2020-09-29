Advertisement

Importance of Census data for Minot, as deadline approaches

(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census was recently extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 in an effort to make sure that as many people are counted as possible.

Your News Leader spoke with local groups to learn more about the impact of the count on our community.

Each meal that the Minot Commission on Aging prepares cost roughly $4.60 and is funded through title three funding.

“We haven’t gotten a raise or additional funding for probably about five years,” said Minot Commission on Aging Executive Director Roger Reich.

But the U.S. Census could change that.

“More population obviously then we can get more federal dollars to help with that program,” said Reich.

According to Chairman of the Minot Complete Count Committee Brian Billingsley, about 68.2% of residents self-responded to the 2020 census, roughly 4% since July.

“That’s about 950 households. We have passed the city of Fargo, the city of Devils Lake and the city of Dickinson,” said Bilinglsley.

Many local groups have assisted in helping to count residents including the Souris Valley United Way.

“We just said we’re stepping up, and we’re going to help try to reach that number and allow the city, the state and our county to access those dollars and make those programs more viable,” said Souris Valley United Way Executive Director Rich Berg.

City leaders said if Minot can break the 50,000 threshold the federal government could grant hundreds of thousands of dollars for things like schools, road improvements, and other infrastructure projects.

“If we hit the 50,000 mark the city of Minot will become a community development block grant entitlement community which means we will be  eligible to receive anywhere from $4 to $500,000 a year,” said Bilinglsley.

To count yourself visit the 2020 U.S. Census website: https://2020census.gov/en.html

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pandemic slims margins for tea seller

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
It takes hundreds of hours and thousands of miles for teas to get from the fields to your cup.

News

American Indians need to complete their census properly to avoid a population undercount

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The U.S. Census was supposed to conclude on September 30, but the deadline has been pushed back again to Oct. 5.

News

Timeline, courses of Minot’s upcoming Center for Technical Education

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The Center for Technical Education coming to Minot is expected to open for classes in the fall of 2022.

News

B-52 from Minot has in-flight emergency during training in England

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A B-52 Stratofortress bomber from Minot Air Force Base had an in-flight emergency during a recent training mission over England, according the U.S. Air Forces in Europe & Air Forces Africa.

Latest News

News

Health workers with close contacts are working in hospitals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Tuesday marks another record high for people in the hospital with covid-19.

News

K-5 students in Bismarck are back to face-to-face schooling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
On Sept. 29, Bismarck Public Schools brought kindergarten through fifth grade students back to school for full time face-to-face learning.

News

Progress of GAP financing program for families Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The city of Minot is expanding the eligibility for a program that assists low and moderate income families impacted by the 2011 flood.

News

Minot-area advocate speaks out after overdose deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Minot Police said they are still in the early stages of an investigation regarding a pair of suspected fatal drug overdoses this past weekend.

News

Bismarck School Board plans for middle and high schools to return fully face-to-face learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck Public School kindergarten students through fifth grade returned to school fully face-to-face Sept. 29.

News

The sky’s the limit for Hettinger artist as he paints superhero mural

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Andy Roehl has a lot on his plate.