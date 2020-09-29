Importance of Census data for Minot, as deadline approaches

MINOT, N.D. – The deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census was recently extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 in an effort to make sure that as many people are counted as possible.

Your News Leader spoke with local groups to learn more about the impact of the count on our community.

Each meal that the Minot Commission on Aging prepares cost roughly $4.60 and is funded through title three funding.

“We haven’t gotten a raise or additional funding for probably about five years,” said Minot Commission on Aging Executive Director Roger Reich.

But the U.S. Census could change that.

“More population obviously then we can get more federal dollars to help with that program,” said Reich.

According to Chairman of the Minot Complete Count Committee Brian Billingsley, about 68.2% of residents self-responded to the 2020 census, roughly 4% since July.

“That’s about 950 households. We have passed the city of Fargo, the city of Devils Lake and the city of Dickinson,” said Bilinglsley.

Many local groups have assisted in helping to count residents including the Souris Valley United Way.

“We just said we’re stepping up, and we’re going to help try to reach that number and allow the city, the state and our county to access those dollars and make those programs more viable,” said Souris Valley United Way Executive Director Rich Berg.

City leaders said if Minot can break the 50,000 threshold the federal government could grant hundreds of thousands of dollars for things like schools, road improvements, and other infrastructure projects.

“If we hit the 50,000 mark the city of Minot will become a community development block grant entitlement community which means we will be eligible to receive anywhere from $4 to $500,000 a year,” said Bilinglsley.

To count yourself visit the 2020 U.S. Census website: https://2020census.gov/en.html

