Hunger Garden in Minot supports local food pantries

MINOT, N.D. – The Master Gardeners of North Dakota have donated more than a thousand pounds of food to food pantries.

The garden has been cleaned out now and the food has been donated. The Master Gardener program is an educational group that works on a few gardens across the state.

The Hunger Free garden is a way for them to help the community and experiment. This year they looked at the differences between weed barrier cloth and laying straw down around the plants.

“Especially right now I feel like there’s so many needs in our community, and part of our mast gardeners program is to do service to our community,” said Deb Fauske, master gardener.

The program is organized by North Dakota State University as a way for gardeners to share knowledge and try new things.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.