Health workers with close contacts are working in hospitals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marks another record high for people in the hospital with COVID-19. One hundred and five North Dakotans are using a hospital bed because of the virus, but that’s only seven percent of the state’s capacity.

And yet, hospitals are struggling to make room for all their patients.

Both CHI St. Alexius and Sanford recently said they’ve needed to hold people in Emergency rooms in the last week because they simply haven’t had the space for them.

But it’s not directly because of COVID.

So, health care facilities are needing to change the layouts of their hospitals to accommodate the expanding needs.

Sanford in Bismarck even redesigned an entire wing of their building. Starting tomorrow, they will have 14 additional beds available for patients, but not specifically for COVID. Six of the rooms can be intensive care units.

“What we’re able to do in these units is gonna give us great flexibility for what we’re seeing on that particular day, maybe that week, or maybe that month on how we really use this unit for the patients that are coming in,” said Sanford Health VP Fred Fridley.

But to accommodate more beds, they need more staff. And that has been a concern across the state. Some systems even moving personnel from city to city to meet demand.

One of the main goals of the state’s COVID-19 response has been to avoid overwhelming the health care system. But over the past week, North Dakota hospitals have had crowded emergency rooms and increased wait times.

COVID cases are still on the rise and the daily positive rate has been trending up for more than two weeks. Eighty-nine of the state’s 1,200 non-ICU beds are being used for COVID-19. A mere 7%.

But hospitals are still operating at capacity. As described during a Burleigh Morton County task force meeting on Friday: “We are seeing increased volumes of non-COVID as well as COVID, and are trying to navigate that. I think there’s a huge lack of understanding from our community,” said Raumi Kudrna with CHI St. Alexius Health.

Some hospitals around the state have seen overcrowding issues and staffing problems. So much so, nurses, doctors and staff that are close contacts with COVID but not showing symptoms, are asked to come to work.

“One thing you have in the medical field is the necessity of health care workers. And so, sometimes our policy wouldn’t technically match up with one that you might see in the public,” Fridley said.

Medical workers are considered “essential workers,” and thus certain quarantine orders don’t apply. Sanford Health said workers are screened and use proper PPE.

They’re also expanding their bed capacity in the coming days, even remodeling a wing of the Bismarck hospital.

But will it be enough?

“That changes by the hour on discharges coming in. And really, what we’re able to do is handle more volumes. And some of that capacity stuff, when it comes into play, really dictates length of stay,” Fridley said.

The state had Minimum Care Facilities set up in the spring but were brought down in June. As of now, there are no plans to activate those beds.

The Department of Health said that hospitals operating at capacity isn’t unusual, and people shouldn’t panic. Adding that they are monitoring the situation.

