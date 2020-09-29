Advertisement

Game Week for Bison Football

North Dakota State is hosting Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.
North Dakota State is hosting Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s something that college fans in North Dakota did not know if they were going to see, an NCAA Division One, F.C.S. football game being played this fall.                

The only one is Saturday at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State is hosting Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.               

One of the most popular questions asked of me is why go through everything to just play one game? Head Coach Matt Entz answered that question today.

“When the conference season was canceled, the number one priority for our seniors was that there was continued development for our young kids. Our young kids in turn said their number one priority was to make sure our seniors had one last shot to go out because they had earned it. I think those two stories shows that there’s a lot of pro’s. The pros heavily outweighed the cons,” said Entz.

Dillon Radenz has already committed to going pro after this week. The bigger question is will Trey Lance join him in the N.F.L.?

“My family, my family here. My coaching staff and my teammates have been huge, said Trey Lance, NDSU quarterback. "They have kind of been my rock throughout this whole process and have made it really easy. It hasn’t been stressful at all for me or anything like that and they just keep reminding me and I remind myself my job is to play football here at North Dakota State and it’s what I love to do.”

NDSU offensive lineman Dillon Radenz said: “Us here, we expect it. We’ve proven we can send quarterback’s to the league. We’ve proven we can send guys to the league. We’ve proven that our work ethic is there and I think he’s the epitome of that and we just realize that NDSU is still on the rise and not just leveling off. I think it’s definitely defined by what he’s done.”

Central Arkansas has played three times, including a come from behind win over Missouri State on Saturday night.

You will be able to watch the Bears and Bison on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network with kickoff at 2:30 central time on Oct. 3.

We have been your TV home for NDSU beginning in 2007 season.               

There’s also a special 90-minute Farmers Union Insurance Bison Football Pre-Game Show that will feature the ring ceremony and raising of the latest national championship banner. It will start at 1:00CT.

