District 4 Representative will remain on the ballot, despite residency allegations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, will remain on the general election ballot despite allegations from the state Democratic-NPL Party that his residency is Wyoming.

The North Dakota Supreme Court has unanimously agreed with a district court judge who found Jones to be a resident of North Dakota late last week.

The court outlined many reasons why they found Rep. Jones to be a North Dakota resident since 2015, such as his driver’s license, current address, voting history, medical records, etc.

In 2019, Rep. Jones brought a complaint to district court and swore under oath that he was a Montrail County resident.

When the allegations surfaced, Rep. Jones was the registered agent of Jones Brothers Enterprises, LLC in Wyoming.

He has since apologized and approved his son to be the registered agent of the Wyoming business.

